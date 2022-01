Celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While Monday will mark the federal holiday celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Saturday is his actual birthday.

The civil rights leader and American minister would have been 93 years old.

Dee Sanford, Chair of the YMCA Dr. King Human Dignitary Award Event, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the life and legacy of Dr. King.