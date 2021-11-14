Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Father Joe Carroll





KUSI celebrated the life and legacy of Father Joe Carroll, a man known by many as the leader behind Father Joe’s Villages and a pioneer in the work of helping alleviate homelessness.

San Diego Padres Owner and Chairman, Peter Seidler, chimed in on what Father Joe meant to him.

Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego, and Pat Kilkenny, Chairman & Co-founder of the Lucky Duck Foundation, both joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss honor Father Joe.

Eugene “Mitch” Mitchell, Board Member of the Lucky Duck Foundation, along with Board Member Dan Novak, joined in to discuss their experience knowing Father Joe.

Drew Moser, Executive Director at Lucky Duck Foundation and Paul Armstrong, VP of Programs at San Diego Rescue Mission spoke with Austell on what Father Joe means to them.