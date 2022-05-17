‘Celebrity Bartender Pour-Off’ to benefit Sully’s Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man/Woman of the Year campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A “Celebrity Bartender Pour-Off”, featuring familiar KUSI faces is being held at Monarch Del Mar, Tuesday May 17th, and its all to benefit Sully’s Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man/Woman of the Year campaign.

Elizabeth Alvarez, Mark Mathis, Logan Byrnes, Teresa Sardina & Jenny Milkowski will be at  Monarch Del Mar from 7:00-8:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it, you can still donate! DONATE NOW AT sullyentertainmentgroup.com 

If someone mentions KUSI in the memo field of their online donation, they will be entered to win a VIP experience at a taping of “On The Air San Diego”.

On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Sully, Co Host of On the Air, about his campaign and the event.

