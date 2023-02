Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay in San Diego for Master Chef filming

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay visited Harrah’s Resort SoCal to record an episode of his popular tv show, Master Chef.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner spoke with Ramsay live on Good Morning San Diego as he and his team were getting ready to film.

And yes, at the end, they recreated the “Idiot Sandwich!”

