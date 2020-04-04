Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship COVID-19 cases spread globally





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship docked Monday in the Port of San Diego. One passenger was taken off the ship in an ambulance. That woman is now in ICU at Sharp Memorial Hospital listed in critical care. She is in her 70’s with no pre-existing conditions and tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials from the Health and Human Services Department said all passengers on board were healthy and CDC guidelines were followed.

More than two-thousand passengers were screened for a temperature under 100.4, then allowed to leave in buses and planes to go home.

Now dozens of passengers from Finland to Florida are reporting positive COVID-19 test results, and more than 20 are still waiting for results. Family members are questioning why officials claimed everyone was healthy and allowed people to travel home.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries spoke exclusively to one of the passengers on board and who is now in quarantine after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.