Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship passenger dies from COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Celebrity Eclipse continues to stay docked here in San Diego. KUSI has learned crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being kept on the ship.

Reports show today an ambulance was called to the ship for what officials call a medical emergency.

Meantime, positive cases of COVID-19 continue to show up from the passenger list. Two thousand passengers were allowed to disembark the ship March 30th. Authorities said everyone onboard the ship was healthy.

However, one man, who was told he had the flu by medical staff on board, passed away 4 days after he got home. Autopsy reports show he was positive for Covid 19. His wife has also tested positive.

Family members talked with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries about conditions on the ship along with other passengers who say this situation could have been avoided.