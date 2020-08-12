Census Bureau rushes to meet new Census deadline

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Community groups are racing the clock to beat a new deadline for the 2020 Census.

Last week, the federal government abruptly announced it would move up the timetable for the Census count.

Outreach Organizer Joann Fields says the new deadline is set for September 30, reducing the period that was previously established by four weeks.

Organizers like Fields are trying to reach black and Latino community members in neighborhoods where response rates have been low in other census years. An inaccurate count means fewer representatives in Congress.

An under count also translates to the loss of millions in federal dollars for housing, public safety, health care and education programs like Headstart.

Many elected leaders are stressing the importance of a fair and accurate count. The shorter deadline has been sharply criticized by some elected officials, including Congressmember Juan Vargas who called it an effort to distort the Census count.

“The administration’s continued abuse of power will skew funding and representation for the next decade,” Vargas said.

What won’t be disputed is the power of nine simple questions that will direct the flow of money and power for communities all over America for the next ten years.

To fill out the Census, go to my2020census.gov.