Census reveals homeless in downtown San Diego grew compared to 2021





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A census conducted last week revealed the number of people living on the streets of Downtown San Diego saw a sharp rise.

There were 1,474 unsheltered people and 452 tents, compared to 875 unsheltered and 302 tents April 2021.

Deacon Jim Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joes Villages, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk about the latest count.