Center for Community Solution shares tips to help prevent assault and support survivors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month and though we’re halfway though April it is important to keep speaking out about the issue all year long.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with CEO of the Center for Community Solutions, Verna Griffin Tabor, about the six tips to prevent sexual assault and support survivors.