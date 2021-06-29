CEO is biking 9,000 miles to bring attention to senior care





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Caring Senior Service is a national in-home, non-medical care provider committed to improving the lives of seniors so they can remain healthy, happy and at home.

To celebrate Caring Senior Service’s 30th anniversary, Jeff Salter is embarking on a 9,000-mile cross-country e-bike tour to visit all 45 Caring Senior Service locations and launch their “Close the Gap in Senior Care” movement to raise awareness for overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care.

Salter’s bike tour kicked off in San Antonio, TX on April 1, 2021, with four months of cycling ahead of him to visit and meet with Caring franchise owners, city leaders, senior citizen activists, business members and caregivers to spearhead efforts to start local conversations about senior care needs.

Jeff is expected to arrive in San Diego on Friday, July 2 for a special welcome event at Caring Senior Service of San Diego

His arrival into San Diego this week tallies his biking at 7,187 miles so far.