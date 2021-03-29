CEO of Dealy Development Inc., Perry Dealy, honored with Founders Award





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A visionary of San Diego has been honored for his leadership and development of many iconic projects throughout San Diego County.

Perry M. Dealy, the President & CEO of Dealy Development Inc., is being honored with the Founders Award. Dealy was presented the award at the Create the Future Awards virtual event sponsored by the Downtown San Diego Partnership.

The Founders Award is given in recognition of career-spanning visionary leadership to better downtown San Diego, and Dealy’s imprint on San Diego is undeniable, with over $5 billion of projects entitled, of which over $3 billion, completed.

Perry Dealy joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to speak about this huge accomplishment and what it means to him.

Perry Dealy’s development achievements downtown include:

• US Navy Headquarters

• Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

• San Diego Convention Center Expansion (Phase II)

• San Diego Convention Center Master Plan & Entitlements (Phase III)

• San Diego International Airport Master Plan and West Terminal Expansion

• Wells Fargo Plaza In addition, he continues the development management of the former Navy Broadway Complex on San Diego’s downtown waterfront for IQHQ—one of the most significant and ambitious redevelopment underway in downtown San Diego. His current contract with IQHQ encompasses six city blocks to develop a life science campus on the downtown waterfront. Over his career spanning nearly half a century, Perry has also led the efforts on the following iconic projects throughout San Diego County:

• The Grand Del Mar Resort, Clubhouse and Villas

• San Diego Union-Tribune Redevelopment

• Rancho Bernardo Corporate Center

• Centerside Office Complex

• Qualcomm Stadium Expansion