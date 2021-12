CEO of SANDAG discusses Regional Transportation Plan ahead of Dec. 10 meeting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG will hold their meeting to discuss the Regional Transportation Plan this Friday.

Hasan Ikhrata, CEO of SANDAG, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to further discuss the plan.

The plan notoriously includes a per-mile-cent tax, making it an unpopular plan among many San Diegans.