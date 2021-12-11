CEO of SANDAG responds to the vote that passed the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, the San Diego Association of Governments’ board of directors passed the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan without the controversial road mileage tax Friday, but questions remain as to how the regional transportation agency will fund the $160 billion plan.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with CEO of SANDAG, Hasan Ikhrata about the outcome of the vote and how they expect to fund this expensive bill.

“This plan will provide choices for San Diegans and wether you drive, take transit, or bike you will have more options for sure” Hasan Ikhrata says that this is what he is most excited for moving forward with this plan. He claims that “The flexibility” is why this plan fits San Diego City.

The Democratic dissent on the road usage plan looked to be a fatal blow for the plan, but the board — made up of representatives from the 18 municipalities in the county and from the county at large — cut the tax and passed the plan by 57.8% to 42.1%. The board weighs votes proportionally by a city’s population. The representatives from Carlsbad, Coronado, El Cajon, Oceanside, Poway, San Marcos, Santee and Vista all voted no.

With the mileage tax being taken out of the plan the alternative to the tax will be a “local source”. Ikhrata says it will be a “sales tax or road usage charge”.

