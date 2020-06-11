CEO of the mobile opinion app TruePublic says 77% of people working from home are less productive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent survey has been conducted discovering the future of the workplace as people return to work after the pandemic and how they feel about it.

CEO of TruePublic, Kaben Clauson, discussed the numbers found in the survey on Good Morning San Diego.

Clauson explained that most people preferred to work from home, but, 77% of those who did admitted that they are less productive than being in the office