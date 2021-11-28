Chai the energetic shepherd pup searches for fur-ever home

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Chai is a 12-weeks-old shepherd blend pup that currently weighs 9 pounds but is estimated to weigh 30-40 pounds.

Chai is an energetic pup, though she was calm on the day of her TV debut, and smart too, so will need frequent physical and mental stimulation.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Chai are a match!

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Debbie Pederson-Nuñez of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to present Chai.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.