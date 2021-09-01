Chair Fletcher creates policy to declare COVID-19 ‘misinformation’ a public health crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors held a meeting Tuesday to decide whether or not to declare COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis and if so, what to do to combat it.

Amy Reichert, Co Founder of ReOpen San Diego, took a break from the meeting to join KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego for a discussion.

Reichert described the meeting as packed and full of a wide variety of professions and people, from firefighters to registered nurses to government attorneys, she said.