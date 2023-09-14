Chair Nora Vargas previews start of Hispanic Heritage Month in San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hispanic Heritage Month takes place Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 every year as a time to recognize and celebrate the many contributions, diverse cultures and extensive histories of the American Latino community.

Hispanic Heritage Month started in 1968, but was originally Hispanic Heritage Week. It was extended to a month in 1988.

The month celebrates the independence days of Latin American countries like Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua on Sept. 15, Mexico on Sept. 16, and Chile on Sept. 18.

Chairwoman Nora Vargas previewed San Diego County’s celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.