Chair Nora Vargas proposes spending millions of taxpayer dollars on new migrant center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 15,000 migrants from around the world have been mass released into the San Diego County area over the past couple weeks.

United States Border Patrol has been instructed to mass release these migrants because their facilities are severely overwhelmed and over capacity. The migrants are given a “notice to appear” in court when they are released, and given the freedom to go anywhere they want, if they can figure out how to get there.

San Diego County Board of Supervisor Chair, Nora Vargas, is now proposing spending $3 million of taxpayer dollars on a new migrant center near downtown to accommodate the large influx of illegal migrants.

Vargas spoke with KUSI’s Jason Austell about the why she wants to allocate $3 million to this issue, when we can’t even support the thousands of people living on the street in San Diego. Without hesitation, Vargas blamed President Donald Trump. Vargas said, “this is a result of four years of the previous administration having had a backlog. So now, people are being processed under this administration, and we can’t simply ignore the situation. It is not going to go away.”

Surprisingly, Vargas made clear that the migrants “are not staying in San Diego,” but being processed to get to their “final destination.”

Vargas expressed her belief that these migrants are not here illegally, as they are seeking asylum. KUSI’s Jason Austell pressed her on that belief asking, “we hear constantly about the court backlog. The Border Patrols is overwhelmed. The courts are overwhelmed. They might get a court hearing but who knows if they are even going to show up. So technically, they are not here legally. Right?”

Vargas ignored the question but replied, “they have a legal right to be here. They can work and they can be productive citizens. What’s important here is that they have somebody, some family members, that are waiting for them, to be able to get to the final destination. That is what the process is. And so, what I need to make sure I focus on is ensuring they are able to get to their final destination.”

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton has repeatedly appeared on KUSI News asserting that the majority of these asylum claims are denied, since the United States does not approve asylum claims based on solely economic reasons.

San Diego County Supervisors Jim Desmond has already publicly opposed the proposed allocation of $3 million to fund the migrant center saying, “this potential allocation for non-U.S. citizens is County tax dollars – money that should be used to address pressing issues within our county. Our community faces challenges such as homelessness, deteriorating roads, and mental health crises that demand immediate attention and resources. These issues should be the focus of county tax dollars as they directly impact the lives of San Diego County residents.”