Chairman Daniel Salgado discusses how Prop. 27 would harm local casinos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chairman Daniel Salgado of the Cahuilla Band of Indians talked to Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” about how Prop. 27 could harm San Diego’s local casinos.

Prop. 27 would allow Californians to bet on sports and other competitions online, but only through certified gaming tribes and large, well-established online betting companies. Local casinos could lose traffic in the betting market.

“(The measure is) a first step into full online gaming in California, which would just destroy travel economics,” Salgado said.