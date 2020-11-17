Chairman of the Rebuild California Foundation says Newsom will destroying the economy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cases are increasing at a rate that Governor Newsom sounded the alarm after pushing the majority of the state back into the Purple Tier of his reopening plan.

Chairman of the Rebuild California Foundation, Former Congressman Doug Ose, joined KUSI News to discuss the negative impact of Newsom’s forceful move back to the Purple Tier.