Chairman of the San Diego Republican Party, Tony Krvaric, reacts to first presidential debate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night.

Chairman of the San Diego Republican Party, Tony Krvaric, joined Good Morning San Diego to share his reaction to the first presidential debate.

Krvaric said his first reaction was that the debate “illustrates where the country is at, a slugfest, it wasn’t pretty.”