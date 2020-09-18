Chairwoman of CA GOP says the Democrats one party rule in California is destroying the state

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Newsom recently announced that the state will not removes the SDSU coronavirus cases from San Diego County’s case rate.

The rise of positive students amid San Diego State University students is expected to push the county back into the most restrictive, purple tier, of Governor Newsom’s reopening guidelines.

Without the SDSU cases, San Diego would not need to move into a more restrictive tier.

Chairwoman of the California Republican Party, Jessica Milan Patterson, says the party is strongly against Newsom’s restriction and reopening plan, and suggests he open up the state’s economy.

Patterson pointed out that most other states across the country are much farther along in getting back to normal compared to California.

Patterson said, “California’s failed Democrat policies, and the policies being enforced by this governor, is making so we can’t have that same type of recovery here in California.”

Jessica Millan Patterson detailed her opposition to Newsom’s plan and explained why California’s “one party rule” is ruining the state on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.