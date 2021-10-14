Challenged Athlete and Paralympian Brandon Lyons handcycled over 300 miles in Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This past weekend, Challenged Athlete Brandon Lyons handcycled 343.2 miles in 23:57:15 in Borrego Springs.

Lyons is a Paralympian, who graduated from Penn State in 2012, and then worked for Ernst and Young in the Washington, D.C. area.

On May 24, 2014 while at the beach Brandon dove into shallow water, broke his T5 and T6 vertebrae and was paralyzed from the waist down. Incredibly, he was back at work four months later and did a marathon five months after his accident.

He came to San Diego in 2016 and was introduced to handcycling.

Exactly three years after his accident he became the first handcyclist to become a resident of the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Then in 2019, he was named to the US Paralympic Cycling National Team.

Brandon took two silver medals at the 2019 Parapan Games and a silver in the Paracycling World Championships.

Lyons joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his life and achievements on Good Morning San Diego.