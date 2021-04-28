Challenged Athlete Blaze Foster thankful to receive CAF grant

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Born and raised in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, Blaze Foster was born with a genetic disorder for bone growth called Achondroplasia, a form of Dwarfism. Foster graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2013 with a degree in sports management.

Outside of powerlifting, he enjoys bike riding, reading, swimming, and hanging out with friends and family. When his competing days are over, Blaze would like to be more involved with the administration side of Paralympic sports.

Blaze Foster has been participating in Para Powerlifting since November 2017. Sports and being physically active has always been a part of his life.

Foster competed in his first international competition in December of 2018 in Bogota, Colombia. He continues to train towards his goals to medal for Team USA at an international competition and compete at the Paralympic Games.

Recently, the Challenged Athletes Foundation awarded Foster with a CAF grant, but they way he found out is must see TV.

Former Navy SEAL David Goggins (3.8 million Instagram followers) surprised Foster with news during CAF’s ‘Heroes of Sport’ show.

Video of Goggins telling Foster he will be receiving the CAF grant is below: