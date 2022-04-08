Challenged Athlete Carson Fox runs a 15.83 second 100-meter on a borrowed prosthetic leg

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Carson Fox was a healthy 15-year-old kid who played baseball his whole life and football.

He was playing as a freshman for Los Alamitos football and had just made the freshman baseball team. The first game of the season a kid landed on his ankle while he was long snapping and broke his ankle.

Prior to this Carson had been complaining of pain in his leg which we thought was a pulled hamstring since he was working out so much. When we took him to get x-rayed with the orthopedic doctor for the ankle injury they also x-rayed his knee area. This lead to an MRI which revealed a tumor. He then had a biopsy and by this time he was in excruciating pain.

He was diagnosed with telangiectatic osteosarcoma.

His tumor did not respond well to the initial chemotherapy and the tumor was growing extremely fast causing even more pain.

They had to do an emergency amputation on memorial day 2021. Since then he has completed six more cycles of chemotherapy which ended on November 11, 2021. He has continued to work out and Excel through all of this.

He is on the Los Alamitos football team as a long snapper and has joined the track team for spring. He continues to amaze his doctors and his prosthetist.

Fox works out six days a week and usually take Sundays off. Plus, his attitude has remained good through all of this.

Fox joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share his powerful story.