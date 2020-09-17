Challenged Athlete Chase Merriweather and his father are fundraising for the CAF Community Challenge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Challenged Athletes Foundation is seeking community support to continue empowering the dreams of challenged athletes around the world.

Chase Merriweather, is one of the many young athletes the organization works to empower. The young boy has an incredible life story that will bring tears to your eyes.

In 2013, Chase’s parents, Chad and Chisa took him and his brother to Disney World in Orlando, Florida when Chase came down with what they believed to be the flu.

Mom and Dad had suspicion Chase could also be dehydrated or exhausted so they took him to a nearby hospital. Then, Chase went into septic shock, had a brain hemorrhage that had to be immediately operated on and ultimately necrosis which led to the amputation of all four limbs.

Chase’s amputations took place in December of 2013.

The doctors had to amputate all four limbs to save his organs. At the end of the day, you don’t need your limbs to live, but you do need your internal organs.

Chase is a runner and baseball player but he loves every sport there is. Thanks to the Challenged Athlete’s Foundation, Chase is able to continue playing sports, and even stole his first base in a recent baseball game.

Chase and his mother Chisa joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss his life story and how the Challenged Athlete’s Foundation has empowered Chase to continue his dream of playing sports.

The Challenged Athletes Foundation published a video dedicated to showcasing Chase’s life story: