Challenged Athlete Courtney Ryan is on the US National Team for Wheelchair Basketball

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – She was top soccer player at Coronado High School and received a scholarship to play in college. After two great seasons, as a junior Courtney Ryan was tackled from behind and landed on her back and a blood clot on her spine that burst when she landed and she ended up paralyzed from the waist down.

Ryan returned to San Diego and found the Challenged Athlete Foundation and wheelchair basketball. She was playing in a game and hit a buzzer beater and the University of Arizona coach happened to be in the crowd. He offered her a scholarship on the spot.

She is now an assistant coach at Arizona and a 2021 Paralympic hopeful as part of Team USA.