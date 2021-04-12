Challenged Athlete Josh Sweeney earns inaugural Tillman Award

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Josh Sweeney has lived an incredible life.

While serving in Afghanistan, he stepped on an IED, which triggered a blast that resulted in the loss of both of his legs, but it has never slowed him down.

Now, he is a purple tier recipient, a gold medalist in the 2014 Paralympic Games, and now he’s taking on new challenges.

Josh Sweeney joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to share more about his incredible life story.

The Challenged Athlete’s Foundation shared the following video detailing Sweeney’s life: