Challenged Athlete Justin Meaders shares his inspriationstory story

San Diego (KUSI) – Justin was born and raised in a small Texas town called Mineral Wells. He got his first motorcycle on his 5th birthday and took to it right away and loved riding and racing motorcycles. Unfortunately at the age of 22 he had a bad racing accident which left him paralyzed.

The Challenged Athlete Foundation came into his life with the help of friends who were already active with the CAF. Being involved with the CAF encouraged him to start doing bigger races and then national championships.

He finished on the podium at his first paratriathlon national race and was then given the opportunity to travel and train with the US team at races all over the world. During all of this time post injury he was also working toward becoming a pilot.

After becoming a pilot and gaining a lot of flight experience he decided to get back into motorsports by becoming a formula one air race pilot. After completing the training required and gaining his racing license Justin was the first and only paraplegic pilot to become an air racing pilot in history.

He won the rookie of the year award in his debuts season of air racing and in 2018 won the formula one air racing world championships in his custom designed race plane that he built himself. The CAF has supported Justin in all his racing endeavors all along the way and continues to support him and help him achieve his goals of more air racing victories and set more records.