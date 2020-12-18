Challenged athlete Mohamed Lahna hopes to represent the US team in cycling

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Challenged Athlete, Mohamed Lahna, joined Good Morning San Diego to share his athletic journey and his future aspirations.

Lahna was born in Morocco with a deformed leg. As his other leg would grow normally, the other leg would stay the same.

For years, to keep his son level, dad would take him to a shoemaker to add another heel lift to the shoe on his short side.

Eventually, he moved to crutches and then to a prosthetic. When he rides a bike his deformed leg is locked in place and he pedals with one leg.

Mohamed took a bronze medal at the 2016 Paralympic Paratriathlon representing Morocco but now is an American citizen hoping to represent the US team in cycling in 2020.