Challenged athlete Mohamed Lahna hopes to represent the US team in cycling
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Challenged Athlete, Mohamed Lahna, joined Good Morning San Diego to share his athletic journey and his future aspirations.
Lahna was born in Morocco with a deformed leg. As his other leg would grow normally, the other leg would stay the same.
For years, to keep his son level, dad would take him to a shoemaker to add another heel lift to the shoe on his short side.
Eventually, he moved to crutches and then to a prosthetic. When he rides a bike his deformed leg is locked in place and he pedals with one leg.
Mohamed took a bronze medal at the 2016 Paralympic Paratriathlon representing Morocco but now is an American citizen hoping to represent the US team in cycling in 2020.