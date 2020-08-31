Challenged athlete Scout Bassett shares her amazing story

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Paralympian Scout Bassett stopped by Good Morning San Diego to talk about her journey and how the Challenged Athlete Foundation has changed her life.

Bassett spent seven years in a government-run orphanage in Nanjing, China after she was abandoned on the side of a street following the loss of her right leg in a chemical fire as an infant.

Given a makeshift prosthetic leg patched together from leather belts and masking tape, she never stepped outside of the orphanage, spending her days mopping floors, washing dishes and taking care for the younger children before being adopted by an American couple from Michigan in 1995.

Still learning the English language, Bassett joined sports as a way to connect with her peers. She tried basketball, softball, golf and tennis before competitively racing in track & field and triathlons.

At 14, she was introduced to the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), who gave her a grant to fund her training while also allowing her to attend running clinics and mentor young amputees.

Basset is training for the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo.