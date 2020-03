Challenged Athlete training for the Paralympics in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since birth, Ryen Reed has lived with Cerebral Palsy. Doctors told her she would never walk and now she’s training for the Paralympics. She is a Para Road Race National Champion and raced in her first World Cup this year.

Reed said it’s been quite an incredible journey and she is so excited for the future, especially with the support of Challenged Athletes Foundation.