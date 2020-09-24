Challenged Athlete Willie Stewart shares his inspiring journey after losing his arm





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Challenged Athletes Foundation has provided us with stories of hope and inspiration since 1994.

Willie Stewart, discussed his inspiring journey becoming leadman after losing one of his arms in an accident.

Before the accident, Stewart was a top wrestler and rugby player.

But since then, Stewart has amazingly completed the Leadville 100 Mountain Bike Race 10 years in a row!

Furthermore, Stewart just finished the Smoke and Fire 400 in Idaho which was 400 miles of mountain biking.

An empowering moment for Willie came while he was in the hospital after losing his arm. He asked his mom to peel an orange for him. She tossed it back to Willie and told him he better learn to peel it himself.

For years Willie did events like the Ironman with one arm, and then prosthetic arms were invented able to be used in sports.

Incredibly, Prosthetist Michael Davidson, who built Rudy’s legs, actually used a knee built originally for Rudy as part of Willie’s arm!

"Peel it yourself." @CAFoundation Amb. Willie Stewart sharing his inspirational story thru a hospital story starring his Mom. The elite mountain biker the latest chapter of uplifting messages brought to us court. @Bob_Babbitt @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews Full story: Paul Rudy KUSI FB pic.twitter.com/MKyxY5yXHV — Paul Rudy (@PPRPapaPig) September 24, 2020

A video from the CAF on the journey of Willie Stewart becoming Leadman can be seen below: