Challenged Athletes Foundation 2020 grant distribution

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Challenged Athletes Foundation said that recently 3,921 CAF grants totaling $5.9 million dollars was distributed to challenged athletes in all 50 states, 42 countries and for equipment, training or travel in 103 different sports.

Co-founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation, Bob Babbit, spoke to Good Morning San Diego about how important the grants are to the athletes.

Check out the reaction from a few of our 2020 grantees in this video: