Challenged Athletes Foundation announces annual grant campaign for 2021





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) has announced today their rollout plans for 2021 including a Spring grant distribution to individuals with physical challenges, in-person and virtual October fundraising events and the launch of a new weekly video interview series called “Heroes of Sport.”

Starting today, registration will be open for CAF’s October signature events including the Million Dollar Challenge cycling event down the coast of California, the CAF Community Challenge featuring the San Diego Triathlon Challenge and a weekend of community building and inclusive activities in San Diego at Mission Bay.

The in-person events are being planned in careful coordination with local regulations as it relates to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic guidelines. CAF also looks to resume in-person cycling clubs in San Diego, Idaho and Northern California in June.

Plans this year include the ongoing support of new adaptive sports, virtual training programs, the distribution of thousands of grants, the launch of the Heroes of Sport interview series and support of the 2021 Paralympians in Tokyo.

“We look forward with hope and gratitude for the opportunity that 2021 presents. We know sports and physical activity are the keys to reloading our resilience, strength, and spirit.” said Virginia Tinley, CAF Chief Executive Director. “CAF will continue to put our heart and soul into the challenged athletes and the community that helps make them stronger through sport.”

Chief Executive Director Virginia Tinley, and Programs Director, Travis Ricks, discussed their plans for 2021 with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.