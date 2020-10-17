Challenged Athletes Foundation Celebration of Abilities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This weekend was supposed to be their 27th annual CAF Community weekend featuring the San Diego Triathlon Challenge.

However the community has been doing a 10 Week Challenge with the goal to swim, bike, run, walk, roll millions of miles, raise funds for thousands of CAF grants for individuals with physical disabilities in 2021.

Scout Bassett explained on Good Morning San Diego Saturday’s Celebration of Abilities Presented by Aspen Medical Products. The even is virtual for people to experience CAF’s incredible mission.