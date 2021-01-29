Challenged Athletes Foundation member Anthony Pone shares his inspiring life story





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Challenged Athlete’s Foundation has many impressive people in their organization, Anthony Pone is one of them.

Anthony was motivated to get into the military by his father and grandfather who had both served. He enlisted in 2000 and in 2002 he was stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia when he was in a horrific car accident. He was driving in a driving rainstorm and his car hydroplaned and crashed. Anthony was trapped in the car for three hours and that led to the amputation of his right leg above the knee.

He thought he would never play sports again and that his life would never be the same. He was introduced to wheelchair basketball and loved it immediately. Having played basketball at the Junior College level before he was injured, he thought this new sport would be pretty easy for him. He was wrong. The level of competition was higher than he thought it would be but eventually he started playing really well.

He was living in Philadelphia and playing in the area when he started getting scholarship offers. He accepted a scholarship at the University of Texas in Arlington and started playing for the Dallas Mavericks Wheelchair Basketball team.

The next thing you know he was getting offers to play professionally in Italy, Germany and France. He decided to play in France and loved living overseas.

He is part of our CAF Operation Rebound program that supports injured military and first responders. Anthony lives here in San Diego and he plays for the San Diego Wolfpack which is a local wheelchair basketball team made up of local military challenged athletes.

In 2017, while living in France, he played for Team USA in the Invictus Games. Team USA beat France and then beat the Netherlands in the championship game to win the Gold Medal.

His goal now is to make the Team USA in the shotput and represent the US in Tokyo at the 2021 Paralympic Games.

Pone joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to share his life story, and explain how the Challenged Athletes Foundation has helped him.