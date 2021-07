Challenged Athletes Foundation opens new 50,000 square foot adaptive sports facility in Boise

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Challenged Athletes Foundation and military charity Mission 43 will soon have a 50,000 square foot adaptive sports facility right in Boise, Idaho.

The plan is to break ground this fall on the new headquarters that will be built specifically for these organizations.

Co-Founder of Challenged Athletes Foundation, Bob Babbitt, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new facility.