Change-CA Founder John Cox details growing support for the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Unaffordable housing. Record homelessness. Rising crime. Failing schools. Independent contractors thrown out of work. Exploding pension debt. And now, a locked down population while the prisons are emptied.

These reasons and more are why a movement to “Recall Gavin Newsom” is growing in support from people who want to hold Gavin Newsom accountable for his overreaching regulations.

Governor Newsom’s former opponent, and the Founder of Change-CA.org, John Cox, discussed the campaign and why they are seeing more people come to support it on KUSI News.

