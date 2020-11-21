Changes to Salvation Army Thanksgiving meals because of pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For more than 30 years, The Salvation Army has been serving holiday meals at Golden Hall in downtown San Diego. Over the years, thousands of people including the homeless, the disabled and families have come for the free meal, music and community. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the need for food is even greater, according to Captain Sean Kelsey.

The Thanksgiving meal will not be a sit-down meal at Golden Hall this year.

The free holiday meals will still occur but will be given to go. It will be at three different sites around the county plus Oceanside and the meal is free on a first come first served basis starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The Salvation Army has been helping the community with food distribution, senior meals, and rental assistance