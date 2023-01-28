Changes to TransNet sales tax ordinance rejected on SANDAG board

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Jan. 27, the SANDAG board voted on a change to the TransNet ordinance.

TransNet is the half-cent sales tax used by SANDAG to fund local transportation projects.

Because of the legislation’s 2/3 majority vote requirement, even the weighted voting system did not provide proponents of the bill enough support to pass the proposed changes.

SANDAG board member and opponent of the TransNet changes, Terry Gaasterland, joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the legislation.