Changes to US Customs and Border Protection help to speed up processing for Ukrainian refugees at the border





SAN YSIDRO PORT OF ENTRY (KUSI) – Ukrainians refugees have been entering the U.S. through the southern border at a faster pace as Customs and Border Protection makes a change to speed up the process.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live at the San Ysidro Port of Entry with more details on what steps the officials will be taking.