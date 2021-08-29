Chaparral Fire in Riverside County burns 1,425 acres, 10% contained; prompts evacuations





All information is up to date as of 7:00 a.m. on Aug. 29. KUSI is continuing to update readers as the information comes.

MURRIETA (KUSI) – The Chaparral Fire sparked Saturday around noon by Tenaja and Cleveland Forest roads in Riverside County, quickly growing to 1,200 acres and 0% containment, said fire officials.

The Riverside County Fire Department ordered evacuations for residents north of Tenaja Road, west of Cali Pino/Gallop Lane, south of Hombre Lane, west of Cleveland National Forest, north of Tenaja Truck Road, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado and west of Calle Be Bietol.

#ChaparralFIRE 🎥 Fire conditions earlier this afternoon captured by @FirePhoto101 pic.twitter.com/pUU6ePbnDM — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 29, 2021

A map of evacuation areas can be seen here.

The evacuation orders were kept in place overnight and are ongoing.

Fire officials urged residents to avoid using Tenaja Truck Trail in De Luz, as it is being used as an evacuation route for those living nearby.

Evacuation Centers:

Murrieta Valley High School, 42200 Nighthawk, Murrieta 92562

Animal evacuations for small animals: Animal Friends of the Valley, 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar

Large Animals: San Jacinto Animal Shelter, 581 S. Grand, San Jacinto

Red Cross volunteers are at Murrieta Valley High School with food, water, and more.

For those under evacuation orders for the #ChapparalFire, Red Cross volunteers are on-site at Murrieta Valley High School (42200 Nighthawk Way, Murrieta, CA 92562) providing snacks, hydration, and more. Follow @CALFIRERRU for the latest info on evacuation orders. https://t.co/9e8BdijXzS — American Red Cross Southern California Region (@SoCal_RedCross) August 29, 2021

One firefighter received minor injuries and two structures were destroyed, the Riverside County Fire Department said on Sunday.

The fire spread to Riverside and San Diego Counties, but did not threaten Orange County.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen from San Diego County, Orange County, and Riverside County.

Residents took to Twitter to post pictures of the far-reaching smoke plumes and the visible orange sun behind the smoke.

The Orange County Fire Authority posted footage from one of their helicopters above the flames.

🔥 Footage from the cockpit of one of our #OCFA helicopters 🚁 assisting on the #ChaparralFire. For information visit @CALFIRERRU. The fire is not in OC nor is it a threat to OC at this time. pic.twitter.com/wtzlBXyaOB — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) August 29, 2021

While officials have named the incident the “Chaparral Fire,” information is being shared under two different hashtag spellings, #ChapparalFire and #ChaparralFire, on Twitter.