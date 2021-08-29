Chaparral Fire in Riverside County burns 1,425 acres, 10% contained; prompts evacuations
All information is up to date as of 7:00 a.m. on Aug. 29. KUSI is continuing to update readers as the information comes.
MURRIETA (KUSI) – The Chaparral Fire sparked Saturday around noon by Tenaja and Cleveland Forest roads in Riverside County, quickly growing to 1,200 acres and 0% containment, said fire officials.
The Riverside County Fire Department ordered evacuations for residents north of Tenaja Road, west of Cali Pino/Gallop Lane, south of Hombre Lane, west of Cleveland National Forest, north of Tenaja Truck Road, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado and west of Calle Be Bietol.
A map of evacuation areas can be seen here.
The evacuation orders were kept in place overnight and are ongoing.
Fire officials urged residents to avoid using Tenaja Truck Trail in De Luz, as it is being used as an evacuation route for those living nearby.
Evacuation Centers:
Murrieta Valley High School, 42200 Nighthawk, Murrieta 92562
Animal evacuations for small animals: Animal Friends of the Valley, 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar
Large Animals: San Jacinto Animal Shelter, 581 S. Grand, San Jacinto
Red Cross volunteers are at Murrieta Valley High School with food, water, and more.
One firefighter received minor injuries and two structures were destroyed, the Riverside County Fire Department said on Sunday.
The fire spread to Riverside and San Diego Counties, but did not threaten Orange County.
Large plumes of smoke could be seen from San Diego County, Orange County, and Riverside County.
Residents took to Twitter to post pictures of the far-reaching smoke plumes and the visible orange sun behind the smoke.
The Orange County Fire Authority posted footage from one of their helicopters above the flames.
While officials have named the incident the “Chaparral Fire,” information is being shared under two different hashtag spellings, #ChapparalFire and #ChaparralFire, on Twitter.