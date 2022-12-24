Chapman, North Carolina arrive for Holiday Bowl week





When you see the buses, and you hear the mariachi band, that’s when you really know it’s Holiday Bowl time in San Diego.

That was the case downtown Friday, with North Carolina arriving at the Marriott Marquis. They’ll take visits to Sea World and the zoo before playing inside Petco Park on Wednesday.

This also means a hearty “welcome home” to cornerback Don Chapman. The Lincoln Hornet alum back in town to play against two of his old teammates that are now on the Ducks.