Chaunte Lowe will attempt to make her 5th U.S. Olympic team

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To make an Olympic team would be a dream come true for many of us. Bronze medal high-jumper Chaunte Lowe is trying to make it to her 5th Olympics as a member of Team USA this year.

In 2019, Chaunte, who in addition to being an Olympian is a mother to three beautiful children, was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

Chaunte joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the Games and her incredible story.