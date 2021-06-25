Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying gasps under Chauvin’s knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations.

The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested.

With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

Some of George Floyd’s family members are calling Derek Chauvin’s 22 1/2-year sentence for murder in his death insufficient, while others are expressing optimism that it would be an impetus for change.

One of Floyd’s brothers, Rodney Floyd, called the sentence a “slap on the wrist.”

Another brother, Terrence Floyd, said he was “a little leery about the sentencing” but was reassured when he had a dream in which his father appeared.

Nephew Brandon Williams said the sentence wasn’t harsh enough, saying “we were served a life sentence.”