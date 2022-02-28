Cheap Trick kicks off their residency at The STRAT in Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Tom Petersson, Founding Member of Cheap Trick and bass player, about their residency in Las Vegas.

This band will band will entertain you with their raucous display of custom guitars, showmanship and musical virtuosity as they play fan-favorites like “I Want You to Want Me,” “Surrender,” “Dream Police” and many more at the STRAT Theater.

More Information Here

Performance Dates:

February 25, 2022

February 26, 2022

March 4, 2022

March 5, 2022