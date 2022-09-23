Check out the brand new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning 4×4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Automotive Expert Dave Stall brought in Ford’s brand new 2022 F-150 Lightning.

The all electric truck has not yet hit the market, but pre-orders have sold out.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT:

Pickup truck

8.4/10 · Edmunds

Model: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Range: 230 mi battery-only

MSRP: From $52,974

Horsepower: 426 hp

Battery charge time: 14h at 220V, 1.517h at 440V

MPGe: 76 city / 61 highway

Bed length: 66″

Dimensions: 232″ L x 80″ W x 77″ H