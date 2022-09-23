Check out the brand new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning 4×4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Automotive Expert Dave Stall brought in Ford’s brand new 2022 F-150 Lightning.
The all electric truck has not yet hit the market, but pre-orders have sold out.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT:
Pickup truck
8.4/10 · Edmunds
Model: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Range: 230 mi battery-only
MSRP: From $52,974
Horsepower: 426 hp
Battery charge time: 14h at 220V, 1.517h at 440V
MPGe: 76 city / 61 highway
Bed length: 66″
Dimensions: 232″ L x 80″ W x 77″ H