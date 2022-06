Check out the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Recruiting Open House!

EL CAJON (KUSI) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department hosted a preview event of their upcoming open house.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out in El Cajon showing us a first-hand look at all their new equipment, gear and trying out the obstacle course herself.

Sheriff’s Recruiting Open House

Saturday, June 4

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

DeVore Stadium at Southwestern College

900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista

For more information visit: www.joinsdsheriff.net

JOB VACANCIES

Deputy Sheriff

Helicopter Mechanic

Emergency Services Dispatcher Trainee

Emergency Services Dispatcher

Licensed Mental Health Clinician

Chief Mental Health Clinician

Licensed Vocational Nurse

Nurse

Recreational Therapist

Senior Fingerprint Examiner

Stock Clerk

Storekeeper

Laundry Worker

Administrative Clerks

Graphic Artist