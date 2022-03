Checking in from Ireland’s oldest Pub, Sean’s Bar on St. Patrick’s Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you ever wondered what it’s like on St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland?

Why not check it out at the place that has earned the title of The Oldest Pub In Ireland, and perhaps soon The Oldest Pub in the World, Sean’s Bar.

Declan Delaney of Sean’s Bar, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski live on Good Morning San Diego from Sean’s Bar as they began their day of celebrations.

